It is rumored that there are 50 words

In the Eskimo language for snow

I ponder

Why are there not 50 words in the

English language

That I could draw upon

To describe that moment

When your bare skin

Touches my bare skin?

Many call me a writer, a poet

And yet words utterly fail me when I try to capture

That first exquisite brush of contact

There should be words to convey

How many textures a single human body can contain

From the smoothest silk of the insides of your arms

The iron of your biceps

The hair on your chest

The calluses on your feet when our legs brush

There should be a whole new language

To describe

The warmth of your body under our sheets

Pressed up against mine

It is not just the heat of rising passion

It is also tender blush

That spreads from my cheeks to my toes

Warmth that radiates outwards

Easing my winter chill

There should be at least 50 words

To describe the sensation of

Our mouths meeting in the middle of the night

We have created a symphony, a lilting duet

Between us for lips and tongues and teeth

That has only been refined over the years

There should be at least 50 words

In this inadequate mother tongue

For how the feel of your nakedness

Pressed reverently against mine

Our lips and hands entangled in each other

Takes me blessedly away

From the chaotic overpopulated city inside my head

Allowing me for a moment

Just to be

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved