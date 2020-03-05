The Daily Song: Yours/Russell Dickerson

I am always a sucker for a beautful love song.  Today’s comes with a country flavor.

“Yours”

I was a boat stuck in a bottle
That never got the chance to touch the sea
Just forgot on the shelf
No wind in the sails
Going no where with no one but me
I was one in one-hundred billion
A burned out star in a galaxy
Just lost in the sky wondering why
Everyone else shines out but me

But…
I came to life when I first kissed you
The best me has his arms around you
You make me better than I was before
Thank God I’m yours

I was a worn out set of shoes
Wandering the city street
Another face in the crowd
Head looking down
Lost in the sound of a lonely melody
Empty pockets at a roulette
Always landing on a lost bet
Just live for the spin and hope for the win
Go all in just to lose again

But…
I came to life when I first kissed you
The best me has his arms around you
You make me better than I was before
Thank God I’m yours
The worst me is just a long gone memory
You put a new heartbeat inside of me
You make me better than I was before
Thank God I’m yours

I was a boat stuck in a bottle
That never got the chance to touch the sea

I came to life when I first kissed you
The best me has his arms around you
You make me better than I was before
Thank God I’m yours
The worst me is just a long gone memory
You put a new heartbeat inside of me
You make me better than I was before
Thank God I’m yours
Thank God I’m yours
Thank God I’m yours
Thank God I’m yours

