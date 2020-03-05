The Daily Song: Yours/Russell Dickerson

I am always a sucker for a beautful love song. Today’s comes with a country flavor.

“Yours”

I was a boat stuck in a bottle

That never got the chance to touch the sea

Just forgot on the shelf

No wind in the sails

Going no where with no one but me

I was one in one-hundred billion

A burned out star in a galaxy

Just lost in the sky wondering why

Everyone else shines out but me

But…

I came to life when I first kissed you

The best me has his arms around you

You make me better than I was before

Thank God I’m yours

I was a worn out set of shoes

Wandering the city street

Another face in the crowd

Head looking down

Lost in the sound of a lonely melody

Empty pockets at a roulette

Always landing on a lost bet

Just live for the spin and hope for the win

Go all in just to lose again

But…

I came to life when I first kissed you

The best me has his arms around you

You make me better than I was before

Thank God I’m yours

The worst me is just a long gone memory

You put a new heartbeat inside of me

You make me better than I was before

Thank God I’m yours

I was a boat stuck in a bottle

That never got the chance to touch the sea

I came to life when I first kissed you

The best me has his arms around you

You make me better than I was before

Thank God I’m yours

The worst me is just a long gone memory

You put a new heartbeat inside of me

You make me better than I was before

Thank God I’m yours

Thank God I’m yours

Thank God I’m yours

Thank God I’m yours