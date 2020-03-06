Further Musings on Shame

shame

such a short

simple word,

really,

representing

such a complex

array of emotions

societal messages

bodily sensations

shame

painted

behind my eyelids

obscene graffiti

I can never look

away from

shame

pounded into my ears

like menacing footfalls

following me down

dark alley

shame

taste in my mouth

bitter

metallic

acid

shame

hounds of hell

chewing their way

into my gut

then back out again

shame

the tattoo

of my taint

the red letter ‘S’

emblazoning

my chest

marking me

less than

shame

pronouncement

of the jury’s

verdict

declaring

a lifetime of

guilt

survivors

we are

so much more

than the sum

of our experiences

those of us

whose boundaries

were unrespected

our personal integrity

violated

our very bodies

made alien

to us

other to us

until they no longer

offered

the safety

the sanctuary

of home

isn’t that

the damn shame?

© 2016 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved