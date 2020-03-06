Further Musings on Shame

shame
such a short
simple word,
really,
representing
such a complex
array of emotions
societal messages
bodily sensations
shame
painted
behind my eyelids
obscene graffiti
I can never look
away from
shame
pounded into my ears
like menacing footfalls
following me down
dark alley
shame
taste in my mouth
bitter
metallic
acid
shame
hounds of hell
chewing their way
into my gut
then back out again
shame
the tattoo
of my taint
the red letter ‘S’
emblazoning
my chest
marking me
less than
shame
pronouncement
of the jury’s
verdict
declaring
a lifetime of
guilt
survivors
we are
so much more
than the sum
of our experiences
those of us
whose boundaries
were unrespected
our personal integrity
violated
our very bodies
made alien
to us
other to us
until they no longer
offered
the safety
the sanctuary
of home
isn’t that
the damn shame?
