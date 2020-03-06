Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Kate Blake

the moon is a master

whose phases

unsettles our emotions

and controls our tides

the moon gazes down

shining bright light

or hiding from sight

a luminous inspiration

some claim we’ve landed

there but others doubt

… is it made of cheese

does a man wander about

speculation abounds

but some are unfound

attributes we explore

but impossible to ignore

he slinks about

knowing he has clout

answers to none

thinks he’s the one

his only real opponent

is darkness itself

for they dance about

circling each other

moon gobbles it right up

then glowers about

dark slinks off

awaiting lunar decline

this eternal dance

we watch each night

as moon and dark fight

testing who has the greater might!

I pretend to be a poet and photographer, volunteer and meditator but I just like people!

You can read more of my writing at AROUSED