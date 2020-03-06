Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Kate Blake

the moon is a master
whose phases
unsettles our emotions
and controls our tides

the moon gazes down
shining bright light
or hiding from sight
a luminous inspiration

some claim we’ve landed
there but others doubt
… is it made of cheese
does a man wander about

speculation abounds
but some are unfound
attributes we explore
but impossible to ignore

he slinks about
knowing he has clout
answers to none
thinks he’s the one

his only real opponent
is darkness itself
for they dance about
circling each other

moon gobbles it right up
then glowers about
dark slinks off
awaiting lunar decline

this eternal dance
we watch each night
as moon and dark fight
testing who has the greater might!

