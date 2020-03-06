The Daily Song: Sick of Losing Soulmates Dodie Clark (New Video)

I can’t quite explain why, but I just love Dodie Clark’s Sick of of Losing Soulmates. It has an awkward, geeky charm that really appeals to me. It is also has a surprising emotional depth. Her new video for this is heartbreaking and lovely and reminds me a lot of my teens and twenties.
Sick Of Losing Soulmates
If you hadn’t found me, sitting all alone in the dark
A dumb screenshot of youth
Watch how a cold broken teen
Will desperately lean on a superglued human of proofWhat the hell would I be, without you
Brave face talk so lightly, hide the truth’Cause I’m sick of losing soulmates, so where do we begin
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
Yeah, I’m sick of losing soulmates, won’t be alone again
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
We will grow old as friends, I’ve promised that before
So what’s one more?
In our grey-haired circle, waiting for the end
Time and hearts will wear us thin
So which path will you take, cause we both know a break
Does exactly what it says on the tin
What the hell would I be, without you
Brave face talk so lightly, hide the truth
‘Cause I’m sick of losing soulmates, so where do we begin
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
Yeah, I’m sick of losing soulmates, won’t be alone again
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
I won’t take no for an answer (I won’t take no for an answer)
I won’t take no for an answer (I won’t take no for an answer)
I won’t take no (I won’t take no)
I won’t take no (I won’t take no)
‘Cause I’m sick of losing soulmates, so where do we begin
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
Yeah, I’m sick of losing soulmates, won’t be alone again
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
I hadn’t heard this before. I saved it to my playlist! 😊☺️😊
Dodie always makes me smile
