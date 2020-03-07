Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: M. A. Morris

The moon ate the darkness
In unsettling chunks
Of destruction and recklessness,
Finding strength in unending night.
An eternal heroic effort to be sure,
A struggle to end the darkness,
The blackest darkness
Of the human heart.
I am a retired teacher, enjoying everything that retirement means. In addition, I have been active in the LGBTQ community since I was four years old and marched my Ken doll with all his little Ken accouterments to the big metal trash can in the yard.
You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing
M A Morris – Darkness Consumed
The dark nights of our minds….
"The blackest darkness
Of the human heart."
I am honored to be featured on Braveandreckless.com as part of The Moon Ate the Dark writing challenge.
