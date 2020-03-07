Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: M. A. Morris

Writing Prompt Challenge 4 comments

The moon ate the darkness
In unsettling chunks
Of destruction and recklessness,
Finding strength in unending night.
An eternal heroic effort to be sure,
A struggle to end the darkness,
The blackest darkness
Of the human heart.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying everything that retirement means. In addition, I have been active in the LGBTQ community since I was four years old and marched my Ken doll with all his little Ken accouterments to the big metal trash can in the yard.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing

4 comments

  4. Reblogged this on Hearing the Mermaids Sing with the comment: I am honored to be featured on Braveandreckless.com as part of The Moon Ate the Dark writing challenge.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s