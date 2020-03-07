Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: M. A. Morris

The moon ate the darkness

In unsettling chunks

Of destruction and recklessness,

Finding strength in unending night.

An eternal heroic effort to be sure,

A struggle to end the darkness,

The blackest darkness

Of the human heart.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying everything that retirement means. In addition, I have been active in the LGBTQ community since I was four years old and marched my Ken doll with all his little Ken accouterments to the big metal trash can in the yard.

