This Room is Not for Rent

the Greek chorus

has declared me

damaged beyond repair

incapable of

a “normal” life

“better off dead”

say the well-meaning citizens

than “broken”

preferring the image

of the golden haired

innocent child angel

comforted by a merciful God

to a living angry woman

who refuses to be silent

I try not to let

these voices

rent space

in my head

they are destructive tenants

who forfeit their security deposit

scrawl graffiti

in red lipstick on my walls

dirty

shameful

Lolita

guilty

complicit

whore

bitch

I try not

to buy into the vitriol

when they imply

that my life has no meaning

that I am an abomination

a red, raw, bleeding thing

they deem too unseemly

to look upon

unfit for polite society

“Fuck You!”

I want to shout

at the top of my lungs

hands covering my ears

some days

it is hard to find

the armor of my rage

I am just so

god damned tired

of having to prove

that I am worthy

of continued existence

that I deserve to walk

this earth

breathe this oxygen

as if

I am the one

who must continue

to do penance

for other’s sins

© 2017 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved