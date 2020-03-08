Indie Blu(e) Publishing is Proud to Present Softly Glowing Exit Signs by Georgia Park

Softly Glowing Exit Signs is a photo album of a life lived intensely and painfully, but really lived, and survived. As with any heroine, Georgia Park is who we look for at the end, walking through that fire, not intact, not okay, but absolutely capable of going on. Georgia Park is a woman growing up through these pages, into a survivor, someone you want to know because she’s damn clever, fiendishly smart, and desperately real. She doesn’t try to be cool or sexy, she’s so beyond the usual cults and tropes, her maturity lies in her willingness to tell it as it is.
Georgia Park is the author of Quit Your Job and Become a Poet (Out of Spite). Her work has been featured in several books and literary magazines, and she has been asked to speak on the subject of creative writing at several educational institutions, most recently Boston University.
Softly Glowing Exit Signs explores her wild romp from dysfunctional childhood to semi functional adulthood.
Bits of Butterfly
I kiss you because I see
softly glowing exit signs
in your eyes and
bits of butterfly
dripping down the
sides of your mouth
I want to catch them
before they fall down
into your shirt
which I take off
just to make sure
to catch the warmth
fluttering from your
chest, I press mine
against it
I don’t know
what kind of bugs
are down further
but I want to find out
so I take off your pants
I let you come closer
I curl up inside you
as my cocoon
and I don’t come out
until I am cured
Excerpt from Softly Glowing Exit Signs