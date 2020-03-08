Indie Blu(e) Publishing is Proud to Present Softly Glowing Exit Signs by Georgia Park

Softly Glowing Exit Signs is a photo album of a life lived intensely and painfully, but really lived, and survived. As with any heroine, Georgia Park is who we look for at the end, walking through that fire, not intact, not okay, but absolutely capable of going on. Georgia Park is a woman growing up through these pages, into a survivor, someone you want to know because she’s damn clever, fiendishly smart, and desperately real. She doesn’t try to be cool or sexy, she’s so beyond the usual cults and tropes, her maturity lies in her willingness to tell it as it is.

Georgia Park is the author of Quit Your Job and Become a Poet (Out of Spite). Her work has been featured in several books and literary magazines, and she has been asked to speak on the subject of creative writing at several educational institutions, most recently Boston University.

Softly Glowing Exit Signs explores her wild romp from dysfunctional childhood to semi functional adulthood.