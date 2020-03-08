Stephen’s Sunday Chat 3/8/20: The One Where We Say Thank You to the Women of the Cafe in Honor of International Women’s Day with a Thank You to Toni Morrison

Go Dog Go Café

“How bleak, unlivable, insufferable existence becomes when we are deprived of artwork. That the life and work of writers facing peril must be protected is urgent, but along with that urgency we should remind ourselves that their absence, the choking off of a writer’s work, its cruel amputation, is of equal peril to us. The rescue we extend to them is a generosity to ourselves.” Toni Morrison in “Peril” the preface of The Source of Self Regard (p vii)

Today at the Cafe, we take a step back to do one simple thing: elevate the amazing women from around the world who have made and continue to make the Go Dog Go Cafe a very friendly place filled with warm, talented and inspiring people. That it is accessible to anyone who wants to be part of building a healthy and supportive writing community is because of them. Women make up…