Uncommon Woman Manifesto

the world keeps reminding me
that it is important
that I be loud
that I be passionate
that I be unapologetic
that I take up space
I have mourned
innocence lost
and now choose
to embrace my rage
wear it across my body
a bandoleer
when the world lies
and tells me
that racism
sexism
heterosexism
anti-Semitism
Islamophobia
transphobia
ableism
disregard for human life
is acceptable
I will speak truth
I will not be silenced
I will not be still
I will not be complicit
and I will only smile
if I damn well
feel like it

© 2016 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

