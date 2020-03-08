Uncommon Woman Manifesto

the world keeps reminding me

that it is important

that I be loud

that I be passionate

that I be unapologetic

that I take up space

I have mourned

innocence lost

and now choose

to embrace my rage

wear it across my body

a bandoleer

when the world lies

and tells me

that racism

sexism

heterosexism

anti-Semitism

Islamophobia

transphobia

ableism

disregard for human life

is acceptable

I will speak truth

I will not be silenced

I will not be still

I will not be complicit

and I will only smile

if I damn well

feel like it

