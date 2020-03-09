The Daily Song She Keeps Me Warm Mary Lambert @marylambertsing

Mary Lambert is an underrated artist. Although I love her collaboration with Macklemore and Lewis, her charm and humanness in this stand-alone video gives me the warm and fuzzies. It also makes me nostalgic for my 20’s.
She says I smell like safety and home
I named both of her eyes forever and please don’t go
I could be a morning sunrise all the time, all the time yeah
This could be good, this could be good
And I can’t change, even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
And I can’t change, even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
My love, my love, my love, my love
She keeps me warm, she keeps me warm
What’s your middle name?
Do you hate your job?
Do you fall in love too easily?
What’s your favorite word?
You like kissing girls?
Can I call you baby?
Yeah, yeah
She says that people stare ’cause we look so good together
Yeah, yeah, yeah
And I can’t change, even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
And I can’t change, even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
My love, my love, my love, my love
She keeps me warm, she keeps me warm
She keeps me warm, she keeps me warm
I’m not crying on Sundays, (Love is patient, love is kind)
I’m not crying on Sundays, (Love is patient, love is kind)
I’m not crying on Sundays, (Love is patient, love is kind)
No, (Love is patient, love is kind)
(Love is patient, love is kind)
(Love is patient, love is kind)
(Love is patient, love is kind)
(Love is patient, love is kind)
My love, my love, my love, my love
She keeps me warm, she keeps me warm
