The Daily Song She Keeps Me Warm Mary Lambert @marylambertsing

Mary Lambert is an underrated artist. Although I love her collaboration with Macklemore and Lewis, her charm and humanness in this stand-alone video gives me the warm and fuzzies. It also makes me nostalgic for my 20’s.

She says I smell like safety and home

I named both of her eyes forever and please don’t go

I could be a morning sunrise all the time, all the time yeah

This could be good, this could be good

And I can’t change, even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

And I can’t change, even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

My love, my love, my love, my love

She keeps me warm, she keeps me warm

What’s your middle name?

Do you hate your job?

Do you fall in love too easily?

What’s your favorite word?

You like kissing girls?

Can I call you baby?

Yeah, yeah

She says that people stare ’cause we look so good together

Yeah, yeah, yeah

And I can’t change, even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

And I can’t change, even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

My love, my love, my love, my love

She keeps me warm, she keeps me warm

She keeps me warm, she keeps me warm

I’m not crying on Sundays, (Love is patient, love is kind)

I’m not crying on Sundays, (Love is patient, love is kind)

I’m not crying on Sundays, (Love is patient, love is kind)

No, (Love is patient, love is kind)

(Love is patient, love is kind)

(Love is patient, love is kind)

(Love is patient, love is kind)

(Love is patient, love is kind)

My love, my love, my love, my love

She keeps me warm, she keeps me warm