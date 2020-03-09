This piece was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.
it had been many years
since the wolves
had come
circling the house
howling at her door
voices insistent
teeth sharp
musk pungent
coats winter thick
matted
she was unsurprised
at their return
it was, after all,
the Full Wolf Moon
she shivered
wrapping herself
in worn blankets
trying to block out
the mournful
insistent sound
heart beating fast
she never knew
if they were
demanding retribution
come to tear out her throat
or inviting her
to shrug off
the last vestiges
of her humanity
run wild
with the pack
naked
through the snowy night
© 2017 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
7 comments
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray – Threat or Invitation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I LOVE this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Gigi! I am pleased but surprised that this resonated for you.
LikeLike
Strong imagery!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s just say I know something about wolves howling at my door. . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on The Mush from the Hill and commented:
What a great verse Christine, had to reblog. I may love Vampires but the Wolves come a close second.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you John! I’m so glad it spoke to you.
LikeLike