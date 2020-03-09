This piece was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.

it had been many years

since the wolves

had come

circling the house

howling at her door

voices insistent

teeth sharp

musk pungent

coats winter thick

matted

she was unsurprised

at their return

it was, after all,

the Full Wolf Moon

she shivered

wrapping herself

in worn blankets

trying to block out

the mournful

insistent sound

heart beating fast

she never knew

if they were

demanding retribution

come to tear out her throat

or inviting her

to shrug off

the last vestiges

of her humanity

run wild

with the pack

naked

through the snowy night

© 2017 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved