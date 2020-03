If the stars

could speak

they would say

let the sun into

your black heart

So it may light

your way back

from darkness

Stop hiding in

shadows

disguising

your cynicism

and fear

You were only safe

until the moon

ate the dark

Its silvery sheen

casts its light

on scars

of healed wounds

Fading in time

but no longer

infected by

your pain

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart