Soul Defect – Jamie Lynn Martin

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I’ve often pictured myself as the girl born to hide in the shadows,

overcast by all the stories marked with love.

You see those are the ones who get to feel the light, their shine is pure,

untainted.

You see I’m broken,

defected the moment my soul hit land.

I’m meant for different things,

my body is no temple,

for it would only be desecrated by the lies I carry with my name.

So you see,

I built my home beneath your feet.

I’ve woven my heart into your skin,

hoping maybe you will feel me there.

The writing of Indie Author, Jamie Lynn Martin, is as raw and diverse as the culture of her hometown, New Orleans, La. At age 7, Jamie began writing as a therapeutic outlet to express the emotions locked within. Even now she turns to ink for self-medicating. In addition to Jamie’s upcoming debut book…