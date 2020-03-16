Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Liyona

“Mummy! Mummy”

Addy stretched up her arms toward her mother’s smiling face. In one swift movement, Addy was cradled by her mother’s warm embrace.

“Yes, Addy?” Her mother asked, “What do you need dear?”

“Mummy, tell me the moon story.” She tightened her grip on her mother’s shoulders.

“The moon story?” Mummy paused. She looked thoughtful for a few moments. “Oh yes,” she smiled “You mean the story of how the moon ate the dark?”

“Yes!” Addy giggled and hugged her mother again.

“Oh, okay, Addy, but the magic of the story only works if I tell you in a whisper, remember?” Mummy voice dropped low.

“Ok-aaaay” Addy whispered as best she could.

“Every day in the magical kingdom of light, the sun shone brightly and helped light the way. He said ‘The day is my domain and during the day I reign’. But every night the sun had to leave his kingdom and take his shining light with him. While the sun was away, every night the darkness would arrive. The darkness wreaked havoc on the sun’s kingdom, terrorizing everyone.”

“Oh no!” Addy gasped

“Yes it was true” Mummy continued “ The sun said ‘I need to find someone who can match my power and protect my kingdom at night. Who shall I choose?’ the sun asked.”

Addy interrupted “Choose the moon Mr. Sun!”

Mummy laughed and in a whisper she said “The sun looked for three days. He found the moon, he found the stars and he found the planets. Who should the sun choose?”

“He chose-ed the moon!” Addy squealed.

“Yes” Mummy tickled Addy “The sun chose the moon to guard his kingdom at night. The moon was very powerful for she reflected the sun’s light. Each night when the sun would leave his kingdom the moon would arrive to keep the kingdom of light safe. Darkness had no power and could not terrorize the kingdom. For each night, the moon ate the darkness and devoured it with her light. She would say…”

“Yummy!” Addy chimed in.

“…yummy and delicious” Mummy continued. “The sun ruled his kingdom by day and the moon protected the kingdom at night. And all was well in the magical kingdom of light.”

Liyona is an “average joe” kind of writer who likes to think about ordinary things and then write them down. Ever since she can remember, she has been rhyming words and creating lyric poems. During her college years, she took a more serious bent toward writing and started to post on her blog The Life and Times of a Quirky Character. Currently, she resides on the East Coast of the United States just north of the country’s capital.