Originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

blue and white capsules

ingested daily

devour my melancholy, baby

always ravenous

unsatisfied

they strip protective coating

off vulnerable neurons

leaving them raw

excitable

the faintest whisper

or intimation

that I fail to please

am not enough

makes irritation rise a

red tide

up my spinal column

forcing fluid rage

into hollows

ossification has crudely

carved into each

vertebrae

stiff-backed

bristling

lupine claws extend

gruff growl grows

low in my throat

and I am prepared

in that heartbeat

to shred tender flesh-

yours or mine-

clean to the bone

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved