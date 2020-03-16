Originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
blue and white capsules
ingested daily
devour my melancholy, baby
always ravenous
unsatisfied
they strip protective coating
off vulnerable neurons
leaving them raw
excitable
the faintest whisper
or intimation
that I fail to please
am not enough
makes irritation rise a
red tide
up my spinal column
forcing fluid rage
into hollows
ossification has crudely
carved into each
vertebrae
stiff-backed
bristling
lupine claws extend
gruff growl grows
low in my throat
and I am prepared
in that heartbeat
to shred tender flesh-
yours or mine-
clean to the bone
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray – Rage floods
LikeLiked by 1 person