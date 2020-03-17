Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Vault/Sanctuary – Paula Puolakka

Moon ate the dark

– the virus did not catch him

since he was sitting inside the prison.

Moon ate the dark

– his private darkness was suddenly a sanctuary of light

and a shelter from the storm.

Moon ate the dark

– they had locked him inside a vault to keep him away,

but now they understood, they had locked the cure for the pandemic inside as well.

Moon ate the dark

– his lonely cocoon was suddenly the securest place to be

in the world rapidly spiraling towards pure mayhem and fear.

Paula Puolakka is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and ideas.) Her latest work can be found through Fewer Than 500, Jerry Jazz Musician, and Poetry Potion.