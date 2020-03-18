Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: When Moon Ate the Night – Rachael Z. Ikins

Moon stalks me as I wander

darkening rooms. I shrug shoulders

out of bra, shirt, leave a trail, shed

skins behind. That silver eye finds a view

no matter how small the drapes’ gap.

I cannot hide,

go outside, to embrace

this glowing goddess instead.

Sparkles glisten, blackness,

dewed grasses between my toes.

Fools me. June fireflies but, no,

just that determined voyeur. Her face

faceted into a thousand gleaming jewels

that wink against my ankle skin

and die.

Image: Diana’s Shadow (C) Rachael Z. Ikins

Mixed media, foil and tissue with poured acrylics and the screech owl in pastels

Rachael Ikins is a 2016/18 Pushcart, 2013/18 CNY Book Award, 2018 Independent Book Award winner, & 2019 Vinnie Ream & Faulkner poetry finalist. She is author/illustrator of 9 books in multiple genres. She lives by a lake with her dogs, cats, salt water fish, a garden that feeds her through winter and riotous houseplants with a room of their own. Dragons fly by.