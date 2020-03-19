Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Moon Marked Me – Rachael Z. Ikins

Moon swelled pink,

a lady slipper orchid,

heat.

When Her face cleared

leaves’ lace,

katydid cackling

raveled through grass carpet.

I lay in bed, feet on window sill.

Moon rolled in, past toes,

up my legs, thighs, tugging

at the center of me.

We stared into

each other’s eyes.

I held my breath, waited

for pain. It was pleasure.

Next morning, after moon ate the night,

Pale against sun’s blush,

my skin glows.

Burnished bronze,

Moon-burn.

Rachael Ikins is a 2016/18 Pushcart, 2013/18 CNY Book Award, 2018 Independent Book Award winner, & 2019 Vinnie Ream & Faulkner poetry finalist. She is author/illustrator of 9 books in multiple genres. She lives by a lake with her dogs, cats, salt water fish, a garden that feeds her through winter and riotous houseplants with a room of their own. Dragons fly by.

You can read more of Rachel’s writing at Writerraebeth’s Weblog

and on Facebook