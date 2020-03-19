Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Moon Marked Me – Rachael Z. Ikins

Moon swelled pink,
a lady slipper orchid,
heat.
When Her face cleared
leaves’ lace,
katydid cackling
raveled through grass carpet.

I lay in bed, feet on window sill.
Moon rolled in, past toes,
up my legs, thighs, tugging
at the center of me.

We stared into
each other’s eyes.
I held my breath, waited
for pain. It was pleasure.

Next morning, after moon ate the night,
Pale against sun’s blush,
my skin glows.
Burnished bronze,
Moon-burn.

Rachael Ikins is a 2016/18 Pushcart, 2013/18 CNY Book Award, 2018 Independent Book Award winner, & 2019 Vinnie Ream & Faulkner poetry finalist.  She is author/illustrator of 9 books in multiple genres. She lives by a lake with her dogs, cats, salt water fish, a garden that feeds her through winter and riotous houseplants with a room of their own. Dragons fly by.

You can read more of Rachel’s writing at Writerraebeth’s Weblog
and on Facebook

