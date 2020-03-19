Poet’s Love Song

I see you

yes, you poet

you who lives

behind the misty veil

dwelling in the border

between this world

and a hundred other

shadow worlds

I see you

I see those ink-stained

fingers

that hold your pen

like a lover

that fly across the keyboard

in a torrent

before stopping, hesitating

waiting

for the flow of words to resume

I see the permanent rings

countless cups of coffee

have left on your writing table

the chip in your favorite mug

I see the frayed fabric

on your cuffs

of your favorite writing shirt

the fabric worn thin at your elbows

I see those mesmerizing eyes

that seem to simultaneously

be looking through me

straight into my soul

while studying the cosmos

and gazing inward

all at the same time

I see the contradictions you are

your eyes are haunting

full of knowing

full of pain

full of longing

I see the dark smudges

under your otherworldly eyes

reminders that poets

are night dwellers

insomnics

who haunt the still hours

who understand the depth

the texture of darkness

who can capture the qualities

the acoustics of silence

I see the way

that words spill out of

your sensuous mouth

like pearls, like diamonds

beautiful treasures

embedded with your tears

your sweat, your blood

yes poet

I see you

you who makes me fall

in love with language

over and over

whose words

stab me in the heart

punch me in the gut

jangle my nerves

bathe me in your radiance

soothe my weary soul

take me on a journey

I didn’t even know

I wanted to go on

and you are beautiful

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved