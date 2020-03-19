Quick Fire Creativity Prompt Challenge: ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’

The song that has been playing in my head since shit got real with the Corona Virus is REM’s It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine). I have given up on trying to get it out of my head (pointless, apparently) and have decided to instead embrace it as a theme for a quick fire creativity prompt challenge. If this helps you write out some of your anxiety, restlessness, or even just your dark humor, all the better.

The Rules

Write or create an original piece that embraces the song “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”. You can use any part of the title or the song lyrics as your piece title or integrate the song title or some part of the lyrics however you like within the written piece I will accept poetry, prose, flash fiction, essay, creative nonfiction or art Pieces of writing should be 1,500 words or less Your submission must be sent to me by email by midnight EST on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com. It should include: your prompt response a suggested image (if submitting writing) a brief biography a link where readers can see more of your writing/artwork Submissions will be judged by me and at least one guest judge. (If you are interested in being a guest judge for this challenge, let me know!) I ask that you do NOT publish your response on your own blog or social media pages until it has published first on Brave and Reckless

