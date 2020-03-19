Rebirth of nothing

two lovers
heavy with tragedies
walk a bone ridden desert
which one
starves
first?
I kiss your neck. the cold in you
burns the fire in me. I eat
dreams of you and wake up hungry
we were made to consume.

