it is a stretch

for me to reach out

across

this shifting distance

this shaky ground

hand extended

toward you

a journey

across a deep chasm

for me to say

aloud

even in a whisper

I need

I want

I do not like

to need

to want

to admit any

vulnerability

any Achilles heel

my rigid armor

my titanium shell

shields

isolates

protects

separates

to remain

in this self-imposed

exile

leaves me

at the bottom of the

well of loneliness

which no rope

of any length

can reach

my breathing

is loud

here

it echoes

darkness is

a presence with

texture

to emerge

holding my bleeding heart

naked soul exposed

edges fluttering

in this icy wind

is a risk

that shakes me

to the core

this is the rock

and the hard place

