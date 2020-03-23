Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Black As Night – Lynn White

A storm was brewing

a gathering of black clouds

blocking out the sun

waiting for the thunder to clap

and the rain to fall.

“Black as night,”

my mother said

nervously,

“the clouds have eaten the sun.”

She didn’t like storms.

I found it exciting

unpredictable

disconcerting,

the transformation

of day into night.

And the blackness completed it.

Nights were usually grey

with cloud,

I liked it when the cloud cleared

leaving brightness, not blackness

as if the moon had eaten the dark.

It seems the moon is the more powerful.

The clouds might eat the sun,

but the moon ate the dark.

Lynn White lives in north Wales. Her work is influenced by issues of social justice and events, places and people she has known or imagined. She is especially interested in exploring the boundaries of dream, fantasy and reality. She was shortlisted in the Theatre Cloud ‘War Poetry for Today’ competition and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and a Rhysling Award. Her poetry has appeared in many publications including: Apogee, Firewords, Capsule Stories, Light Journal and So It Goes.

