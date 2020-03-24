Moonlight’s Magic

it is only in sleep
that she is fully visible
able to be deciphered
in her unbuttoned
unzipped
state
his eyes open
moon’s captured light
slanting across the expanse
of tousled sheets
softly reveals
tender curve of her cheek
unclasped hand, childlike
fingers brushing his shoulder
heart in the gentle rise
fall
of her night breath
curves and edges
defined by the play of
moonlight and
shadow
he cannot describe
what he feels
in this nocturnal moment
studying her undisturbed
no words
to describe the sight
of her open
vulnerable
beside him
before marauding daylight
returns
leaving its mark
© 2017 & Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved