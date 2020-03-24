Moonlight’s Magic

it is only in sleep

that she is fully visible

able to be deciphered

in her unbuttoned

unzipped

state

his eyes open

moon’s captured light

slanting across the expanse

of tousled sheets

softly reveals

tender curve of her cheek

unclasped hand, childlike

fingers brushing his shoulder

heart in the gentle rise

fall

of her night breath

curves and edges

defined by the play of

moonlight and

shadow

he cannot describe

what he feels

in this nocturnal moment

studying her undisturbed

no words

to describe the sight

of her open

vulnerable

beside him

before marauding daylight

returns

leaving its mark

