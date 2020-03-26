Upon Waking in a Pandemic

if this be

the end of days

it is not just the world

that has become

unrecognizable

it is me I find

most changed

I thought

I knew myself

oil burning furiously

upon the water

fist raised in defiance

challenging the

heartless gods

only to find myself

instead

drifting rootless

unmoored

in this dark sea

time

barely able to muster

the drive

energy

to stand on raised toes

face tilted toward

the sun

inhale deeply

breathe

© 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Image courtesy of Pinterest