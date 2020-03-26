Upon Waking in a Pandemic

Poetry One comment

if this be
the end of days
it is not just the world
that has become
unrecognizable
it is me I find
most changed
I thought
I knew myself
oil burning furiously
upon the water
fist raised in defiance
challenging the
heartless gods
only to find myself
instead
drifting rootless
unmoored
in this dark sea
time
barely able to muster
the drive
energy
to stand on raised toes
face tilted toward
the sun
inhale deeply
breathe

© 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Image courtesy of Pinterest

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s