Upon Waking in a Pandemic

if this be
the end of days
it is not just the world
that has become
unrecognizable
it is me I find
most changed
I thought
I knew myself
oil burning furiously
upon the water
fist raised in defiance
challenging the
heartless gods
only to find myself
instead
drifting rootless
unmoored
in this dark sea
time
barely able to muster
the drive
energy
to stand on raised toes
face tilted toward
the sun
inhale deeply
breathe
© 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Image courtesy of Pinterest
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray – Brought low? Not quite.
LikeLiked by 1 person