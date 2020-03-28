melancholy
an aquamarine tide
that washes over me
flooding my banks
piercing my sea walls
reminding me
how deeply human
I am
how delicate
how fragile
this woman’s heart
© 2018 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
