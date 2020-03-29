‘I am more than breath and bone’ April 2020 Creativity Prompt Challenge

One of my favorite Brave and Reckless writing challenges from 2017 was the phrase ‘I am more than breath and bone’. This worthy prompt will serve as my April Creativity Challenge and I look forward to seeing what new pieces of writing or art it might inspire.

The Rules

Write or create an original piece that embraces the phrase ‘I am more than breath and bone‘. The prompt can be used as the piece title, you can use the phrase intact or break it up however you like within the written piece I will accept poetry, prose, flash fiction, essay, creative nonfiction or art Pieces of writing should be 1,500 words or less Your submission must be sent to me by email by midnight EST on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com. It should include: your prompt response a suggested image (if submitting writing) a brief biography a link where readers can see more of your writing/artwork Submissions will be judged by me and at least one guest judge. (If you are interested in being a guest judge for this challenge, let me know!) I ask that you do NOT publish your response on your own blog or social media pages until it has published first on Brave and Reckless

I would love it if you reblogged this invitation

I hope you find this phrase evocative.