my reflection

and I

do not behave

the way

mirror images

ought

we do not

face each other

glassed twins

one of us

safely contained

in a liquid silver pool

instead

we stand

shoulder to shoulder

in an empty room

we do not

touch

but stare

in opposite directions

studiously avoiding

eye contact

neither of us

comfortable with

our nakedness

reluctant

witnesses

to raw

vulnerability

unwilling to acknowledge

that our hearts

are secretly

needful things

marble statues

we gaze sightlessly

at bare white walls

of this stark prison

of our own design

blind to

each other

unable to offer

solace or

comfort

in these long

aching nights

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved