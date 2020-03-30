Call for Submissions – Sharing Our Truths: finding connection through writing and art as we process covid-19

I wrote earlier today about personal struggles I am having deciding what to post on Brave and Reckless during these uncertain times (While Rome Burns). My very wise friend Georgiann Carlson at Rethinking Life reminded me that I am known for my writing/creativity prompts and that it would make sense for me to collect and publish writing and art inspired by the pandemic. The more I think about it, the more convinced I am that it would be my honor to publish writing and art that allows us to process what we are seeing and feeling and experiencing in our rapidly changing world.
Guidelines
- Send me your writing and/or art (maximum of 3 pieces per submission) created in response to the current pandemic. I will accept pieces previously published on your own blog or elsewhere as long as you retain the rights to the piece.
- I will accept poetry, prose, flash fiction, essay, creative nonfiction or art
- Pieces of writing should be 1,500 words or less
- Send your submission to me by email to her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com. Your email should include:
-
- your prompt response
- a suggested image (if submitting writing)
- a brief biography
- a link where readers can see more of your writing/artwork
-
I will publish as many of the pieces as possible.
You are welcome to reblog this invitation