Call for Submissions – Sharing Our Truths: finding connection through writing and art as we process covid-19

I wrote earlier today about personal struggles I am having deciding what to post on Brave and Reckless during these uncertain times (While Rome Burns). My very wise friend Georgiann Carlson at Rethinking Life reminded me that I am known for my writing/creativity prompts and that it would make sense for me to collect and publish writing and art inspired by the pandemic. The more I think about it, the more convinced I am that it would be my honor to publish writing and art that allows us to process what we are seeing and feeling and experiencing in our rapidly changing world.

Guidelines

Send me your writing and/or art (maximum of 3 pieces per submission) created in response to the current pandemic. I will accept pieces previously published on your own blog or elsewhere as long as you retain the rights to the piece. I will accept poetry, prose, flash fiction, essay, creative nonfiction or art Pieces of writing should be 1,500 words or less Send your submission to me by email to her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com. Your email should include: your prompt response a suggested image (if submitting writing) a brief biography a link where readers can see more of your writing/artwork

I will publish as many of the pieces as possible.

You are welcome to reblog this invitation