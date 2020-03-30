While Rome Burns

I am a prolific writer who has enough poetry, fiction, and essays in the archive that I can usually pre-schedule a significant amount of posts so that something goes up almost daily even if I am having a bad fibromyalgia flare-up or my muse is silent. I am currently nearing the end of writing I pre-scheduled in early March and am now mulling over how to proceed for April. It has become more and more challenging to decide what to post on Brave and Reckless. Do I proceed as though the world is not exploding around me, and continue to post old writing in my usual manner? Should I be sharing only humor and light pieces full of hope to try to bring comfort myself and my followers?

As a chronically ill American woman with a chronically ill teenager and a husband over 60, I am, of course, worried about our personal health and safety. I am sure that even most healthy people are quite worried about whether they are doing enough to protect themselves and their loved ones right now. The world has changed dramatically in such a short amount of time and the future feels uncertain and scary. The only thing that feels sure is that we will be feeling the effects of the pandemic personally, socially, and economically for a very long time.

It is as a long-time professional social worker that the coronavirus pandemic is really breaking my heart. The impact Covid-19 is having, and will continue to have, on our homeless, our elderly, our incarcerated, our military, those warehoused in detention centers, our health care workers, and our first responders are almost incalculable.

The federal government of the United State’s response thus far has been, quite frankly, shameful. My grief is matched only by my rage that the wealth and egos of millionaires (and potential campaign donors) is again and again prioritized over human lives, particularly those of poor, brown, black, and immigrant lives. Over the lives of our elderly. Over the lives of the nation’s true heroes who stock grocery shelves, drive ambulances, work 18-hour shifts in war zone emergency rooms, who try to maintain order and safety.

This pandemic has brought out the worst and the best of humanity. I am sure it would be a comfort if I could focus only on the goodness that I am witnessing. But I cannot unsee the injustices happening around us. And quite frankly, I don’t ever want to become someone who can turn a blind eye.

Please bear with me as I try to find to find a way to maintain this blog with compassion, integrity, and balance.

Holding you all in the light.

Christine