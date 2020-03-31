The Daily Song: Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen – You Will Be Found

Thank you James Corden, Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen. I needed this today.
You Will Be Found
Have you ever felt like nobody was there?
Have you ever felt forgotten in the middle of nowhere?
Have you ever felt like you could disappear?
Like you could fall, and no one would hear?
And oh, someone will coming running
And I know, they’ll take you home
And I know, they’ll take you home
Even when the dark comes crashing through
When you need a friend to carry you
And when you’re broken on the ground
You will be found
So let the sun come streaming in
‘Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again
Lift your head and look around
You will be found
‘Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again
Lift your head and look around
You will be found
Even when the dark comes crashing through
When you need a friend to carry you
When you’re broken on the ground
You will be found
So let the sun come streaming in
‘Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again
If you only look around
You will be found (You will be found)
‘Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again
If you only look around
Out of the shadows
The morning is breaking
And all is new, all is new
It’s filling up the empty
And suddenly I see that
All is new, all is new
You are not alone
The morning is breaking
And all is new, all is new
It’s filling up the empty
And suddenly I see that
All is new, all is new
You are not alone
You are not alone (You are not alone)
You are not
Even when the dark comes crashin’ through
When you need someone to carry you
When you’re broken on the ground
When you need someone to carry you
When you’re broken on the ground
You will be found!
So when the sun comes streaming in
‘Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again
If you only look around
You will be found
‘Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again
If you only look around
You will be found
Even when the dark comes crashin’ through
When you need someone to carry you
Source: LyricFind
Songwriters: Benj Pasek / Justin Paul
You Will Be Found lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.