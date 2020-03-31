The Daily Song: Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen – You Will Be Found

So let the sun come streaming in ‘Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again Lift your head and look around You will be found You will be found You will be found You will be found You will be found

Even when the dark comes crashing through When you need a friend to carry you And when you’re broken on the ground You will be found

And oh, someone will coming running And I know, they’ll take you home

Have you ever felt like nobody was there? Have you ever felt forgotten in the middle of nowhere? Have you ever felt like you could disappear? Like you could fall, and no one would hear?

So let the sun come streaming in

‘Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again

If you only look around

Out of the shadows

The morning is breaking

And all is new, all is new

It’s filling up the empty

And suddenly I see that

All is new, all is new

You are not alone

You will be found!

