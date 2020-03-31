Sharing Our Truths: Virus – Georgiann Carlson

an invisible killer is stalking all of us

we are in lockdown

afraid to touch others

afraid to walk next to strangers

our social customs

have been turned upside down

our medical system is slowly collapsing

people are dying

hoarding food and supplies

the economy is in tatters

and yet

in Venice

dolphins are swimming in the canals

where the water is suddenly clear

ducks are playing in the fountains in Italy

coyotes are waking down our streets

animals are enjoying cities and towns

and air pollution has dropped dramatically

the earth is rebooting and blossoming in our absence

because let’s be honest

the virus isn’t the only killer around

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life