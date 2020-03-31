Sharing Our Truths: Virus – Georgiann Carlson

an invisible killer is stalking all of us
we are in lockdown
afraid to touch others
afraid to walk next to strangers
our social customs
have been turned upside down
our medical system is slowly collapsing
people are dying
hoarding food and supplies
the economy is in tatters
and yet
in Venice
dolphins are swimming in the canals
where the water is suddenly clear
ducks are playing in the fountains in Italy
coyotes are waking down our streets
animals are enjoying cities and towns
and air pollution has dropped dramatically
the earth is rebooting and blossoming in our absence
because let’s be honest
the virus isn’t the only killer around
