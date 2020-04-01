April Fools Day

I tell myself
it is unexpected snow
in tonight’s forecast
Mother Nature’s cruel
April Fools’ joke
that makes my joints ache
chills me to the bone
not loss
not mortality
edging
ever closer
breathing frost lilies
onto the back
of my neck
etching ice crystals roses
onto my heart

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

