April Fools Day

I tell myself
it is unexpected snow
in tonight’s forecast
Mother Nature’s cruel
April Fools’ joke
that makes my joints ache
chills me to the bone
not loss
not mortality
edging
ever closer
breathing frost lilies
onto the back
of my neck
etching ice crystals roses
onto my heart
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
3 comments
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray – Unseasonable
LikeLiked by 1 person
We had a slight dusting on roof and trees this morning. Spring is supposed to return tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are just coming off of four days of rain and clouds. It is is good to see the sun. . .
LikeLike