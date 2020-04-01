Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Moon Ate the Dark – RedCat

In the full moon light

Neither public persona nor shadow side

Can stay hidden to the Goddess sight

In revelations She delights

Illuminating all that’s hidden inside

Unveiling what hinders living in divine light

In presence of Her light

Let the divine spark decide

Sacrifice all those feelings of fright

In contact with Her might

Draw love, courage, strength, wisdom, will to fight

Filling heart until soul shines bright

In Her dark devouring light

Connect to that inner guide

Soul felt desires steers right

In this magic healing night

History released, new start provide

Let Her passion life lust ignite

In the full moon light

Now knowing and clear eyed

Ascend path where dreams take flight

© RedCat

RedCat is a lifelong bookworm, that thinks reading, writing poetry and prose, music and dance, makes life worth living. Her writing spans any topic that currently inspires her, be that love, life, environment, mythology or anything else that pops into her head. Originally from the deep woods, this fiery redhead now makes home in Stockholm, Sweden, where you might run into her dancing the night away in one of the city’s techno-clubs. You can read more of her writing at The world according to RedCat