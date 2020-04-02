Response Poem to 4,087 – Stephen Fuller

Hands?

Yours tremble?

Mine shake

Like glass

Wants broken

Into shards

And

Crushed under foot

To return to sand

Unmelt me

But first

Pick a shard

Of me

To help carve

Names,

so many…

So many

So many

So many

Wake me from my

Nightly nightmare

Screaming, I don’t

Want it’s memory

So many

So many

So many

Pick my shard

Off the ground

And carve

Stephen Fuller began writing poetry as a teenager in New Hampshire and kept at it throughout a 27 year career in the Navy. During that time he found homes for poems in Scholastic, Powhatan Review, Skipping Stones, Portfolio, and the Virginia Pilot. For a year he actively blogged as Sailorpoet and was instrumental in the vision of the Go Dog Go Cafe. Following retirement from active duty, he began pursuing a writing career in earnest. You can read more of his writing at Fullbeard Lit.