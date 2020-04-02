Response Poem to 4,087 – Stephen Fuller

Hands?
Yours tremble?
Mine shake
Like glass
Wants broken
Into shards
And
Crushed under foot
To return to sand
Unmelt me
But first
Pick a shard
Of me
To help carve
Names,
so many…
So many
So many
So many
Wake me from my
Nightly nightmare
Screaming, I don’t
Want it’s memory
So many
So many
So many
Pick my shard
Off the ground
And carve
Stephen Fuller began writing poetry as a teenager in New Hampshire and kept at it throughout a 27 year career in the Navy. During that time he found homes for poems in Scholastic, Powhatan Review, Skipping Stones, Portfolio, and the Virginia Pilot. For a year he actively blogged as Sailorpoet and was instrumental in the vision of the Go Dog Go Cafe. Following retirement from active duty, he began pursuing a writing career in earnest. You can read more of his writing at Fullbeard Lit.
