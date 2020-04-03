I Am More Than Breath and Bone: I Am More – M.A. Morris

I am more than breath or bones.

I am the Melungeon veins

of my many great-grandmothers

as they run through the coal mines

of West Virginia into Kentucky and Tennessee.

I am more than breath or bones.

I am my mother’s and grandmother’s blood

flooding the snow melt rivers

of Appalachia.

I am more than breath or bones.

I am my mother’s iron ore,

her steel torn from the hollows

among the mountains of West Virginia

in the time of the Great Depression.

I am more than breath and bone,

I am the centrifuge

of history and heritage

of spirits and earth

of women who held

up mountains

for their children.

I am more than breath and bone.

We, my foremothers and I,

mother the culmination

of the next generations

to hold up the sky,

the sun, the stars, the moon

for their children.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying everything that retirement means. In addition, I have been active in the LGBTQ community since I was four years old and marched my Ken doll with all his little Ken accouterments to the big metal trash can in the yard. Yes, I dumped Ken, along with said accouterments, into the can and slammed the lid on. My two Barbie dolls lived happily ever after.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing