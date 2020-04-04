Sharing Our Truths: Many Moons – Amy Lee

Many moons I ached

Many needles I took

Many dreams I resist

Many plans I refrain

– for you

Many walks I strolled

Many looks I received

Many curses I hear

Many violence I fear

– the colour my skin

In a few moons you’ll arrive

In a few years you’ll know

In a few days you’ll still kick me

In a few decades you’ll still bear

– the colour of your skin

This unknown, this virus

This hate, this blame

This love, this bond

This dark age

– I carried you