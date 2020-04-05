I Am More Than Breath and Bone: I Am More – Bob Wertzler

Oh, yes, we are more than breath and bone

The breath and bone

The blood and flesh

The teeming microbes that inhabit us

The helical strands that shape it all

What are these but the pages and binding

Of a tome of stories

Stories as new as these fingers on keys

Stories ancient as the first stirring of life on Earth

Stories of love and loss

Stories of deeds and misdeeds

Stories of chances taken and opportunities missed

Stories of health and illness

The breath and bone are the what of us

The stories are the who and the how of us

Only a tiny fraction will ever be written

Written into books and letters and silicon memories

Told or sung to lovers, friends, enemies, and publics

And when that breath shall cease, that bone dissolve

Some few of those stories will live on in others

Becoming the only sure immortality granted us

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”

You can read more of Bob’s writing at Of Cabbages and Kings