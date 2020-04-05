Living in a Pandemic

This is me, in my new go-to fashion accessory. Of course, that insinuates that I have actually left the house recently, which I haven’t. I am chronically ill with a chronically ill 18-year-old, so aside from an appropriately socially distanced neighborhood walk or two, I haven’t been anywhere since March 14th.

I have been trying to use both Brave and Reckless and my Facebook feed to give others a safe space, an outlet, for the multitude of feelings we have been experiencing as we negotiate our new normal. I thought that today I would share some of the links that I have found particularly helpful in negotiating life in the age of coronavirus.

Don’t be surprised if I start posting daily questions for you to answer. Staying connected to others helps me retain my own humanity and sanity.

Wishing you and your loved one health, safety, and peace.

Christine

Resources

Feelings

The Reason You’re Exhausted Is ‘Moral Fatigue’

Ben Platt & Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Perform ‘You Will Be Found’

An Anarchist Quaker’s Prayer to Soothe Anxiety

Practical Advice

Why Soap Works

Mask Facts

My favorite Person Mask Tutorial

Making Face Masks for Health Care Professionals and Caretakers

There is no emergency in a pandemic.

Tips From Someone With Nearly 50 Years Of Social Distancing Experience

Trevor Noah gets 13 minutes with the one guy you want to listen to on COVID-19

What Coronavirus Symptoms Look Like, Day By Day

Self-Quarantine? Isolation? Social Distancing? What They Mean And When To Do Them

Much Needed Humor

Family’s lockdown adaptation of Les Misérables song goes viral – video

Quarantine Pro Tip: Get Yourself A Lesbian

Llandudno marauders: the herd of goats running riot through a Welsh town

Perks of the Coronavirus

Hello (from the Inside) An Adele Parody by Chris Mann

Miscellaneous

Nikon is offering free online photography classes for all of April

J. K. Rowling is trying to help people #StayHome with free Harry Potter content

We Need Art Right Now. Here’s How To Get Into Poetry

Audible just made hundreds of titles completely free to help during coronavirus crisis