I have been dancing

with shame today

it is not clear

which of us

is leading

the dance

a tango

both of us

struggling

for dominance

steps staccato

on a polished

hardwood

rose in shame’s mouth

red

of course

I wear

virginal white

in tribute to innocence lost

so hard to remove the

blood stains

shame and I

intimate partners

have twirled ’round

this dance floor

together

a time or two

before

shame is nothing

if not persistent

a stubborn suitor

who does not

easily accept ‘no’

as an answer

shame wants to dip me

backward

into the fountain of self-doubt

quivering insecurity

I resist this advance

shame whispers into my ear

almost seductively

unclean. . .

unworthy. . .

unlovable. . .

broken. . .

black pearls

carefully knotted

on razor wire

I maintain eye contact

will myself unflinching

stone

I can play

this game

of chicken too

as the music

carries on

© 2016 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved