I Am More Than Breath and Bone: Essence – Lynn White

You have to dig deep

to discover

the source of my breath

and the solids lying inside and outside

the frame of my bones.

You see

I am more than the sum of my parts,

more than the breeze of my vapours

and what lies beneath is more fluid

than fluid,

more difficult to grasp than my exhalations.

The essence of me is hidden by them.

I am more than breath and bone,

so much more.

But my essence lies there somewhere

waiting to be discovered.

Bio: Lynn White lives in north Wales. Her work is influenced by issues of social justice and events, places and people she has known or imagined. She is especially interested in exploring the boundaries of dream, fantasy and reality. She was shortlisted in the Theatre Cloud ‘War Poetry for Today’ competition and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and a Rhysling Award. Her poetry has appeared in many publications including: Apogee, Firewords, Capsule Stories, Light Journal and So It Goes. Find Lynn at: Poetry – Lynn White and on Facebook