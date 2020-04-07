Sharing Our Truths: An unequal fight – Punam

The scope of my glorious independence

now confined within four walls

alone and isolated

masked and frightened

I stare into oblivion

reflecting on the hands I shook,

the meetings attended

and the crowded commute

Alone and distant from all now

if only I had kept my distance then!

I now fear for the loved ones

regretting the hugs I shared with them

The question that bothers me most is

“How do we stay focused

when the world around us

is falling apart?”

I can feel the mask of sangfroid slip perilously

into the raging waters of uncertainty

but I will not get mired

in the quagmire self-pity

I will survive and rise

wiser and more determined

Alone I may be in this fight

against an invisible, faceless, wee invader

arising out of nowhere

but maybe, just maybe

having faced the worst

the best will triumph eventually!

Punam is a stay at home wife and mom, who also writes for textbooks. Her poems have been published by the Tuck Magazine, Down in the Dirt Magazine, Free Verse Revolution, Spillwords and Indian Periodical. She blogs as paeansunplugged on WordPress.