Sharing Our Truths: Isolation – Ian Perlman

as distances lay immeasurable

as silence sounds deafening

turn down the noise

that muffles the feel

our hearts beating

wishing it different

but the pulse is off

paths remain uncharted

is your fear

in turning the page

or reading

what has been written

take hold of the pen

alone together

author our tomorrow

we will not disappear

where strength allows

sow your seeds

time will make wine

from these tears

set hope within your palm

let it flow through

no grand farewells

are needed now

A work in progress, I am doing what I can to stay in the moments that matter and embrace the journey. Seeking an outlet by a life turned upside down, I began to write in earnest in 2011. The outlet began to mesh with passion. I chose to share my writing more broadly in September 2018. I am drawn to the things that affect me viscerally. Joy, sadness, pain, anger – anything / all of it – I want to feel it. If my writing can affect others in a way that their emotions are stirred, I have achieved my goal.

I have lived my life in the northeast, currently residing in northern RI. I have two amazing teens and two soul soothing dogs. If you stumble across my site looking in your window, I hope you enjoy what you read.