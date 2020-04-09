The Daily Song: Angel from Montgomery by John Prine

RIP John Prine October 10, 1946 – April 7, 2020
I am an old woman named after my mother
My old man is another child that’s grown old
If dreams were lightning, thunder were desire
This old house would have burnt down a long time ago
Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
Make me a poster of an old rodeo
Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
To believe in this living is just a hard way to go
When I was a young girl well, I had me a cowboy
He weren’t much to look at, just free rambling man
But that was a long time and no matter how I try
The years just flow by like a broken down dam
Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
Make me a poster of an old rodeo
Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
To believe in this living is just a hard way to go
There’s flies in the kitchen I can hear ’em there buzzing
And I ain’t done nothing since I woke up today
How the hell can a person go to work in the morning
And come home in the evening and have nothing to say
Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery
Make me a poster of an old rodeo
Just give me one thing that I can hold on to
To believe in this living is just a hard way to go
My first encounter with this song was this cover by Bonnie Koloc:
I first heard Judy Gorman-Jacobs perform it at Hampshire College in the mid-1980s. Unfortunately, Google let me down and I cannot find a version of her performing it anywhere. Suffice it to say, it was life changing for me.
