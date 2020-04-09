The Daily Song: Angel from Montgomery by John Prine

RIP John Prine October 10, 1946 – April 7, 2020

I am an old woman named after my mother

My old man is another child that’s grown old

If dreams were lightning, thunder were desire

This old house would have burnt down a long time ago

Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery

Make me a poster of an old rodeo

Just give me one thing that I can hold on to

To believe in this living is just a hard way to go

When I was a young girl well, I had me a cowboy

He weren’t much to look at, just free rambling man

But that was a long time and no matter how I try

The years just flow by like a broken down dam

Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery

Make me a poster of an old rodeo

Just give me one thing that I can hold on to

To believe in this living is just a hard way to go

There’s flies in the kitchen I can hear ’em there buzzing

And I ain’t done nothing since I woke up today

How the hell can a person go to work in the morning

And come home in the evening and have nothing to say

Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery

Make me a poster of an old rodeo

Just give me one thing that I can hold on to

To believe in this living is just a hard way to go

Source: LyricFind

Songwriters: John Prine

Angel From Montgomery lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc