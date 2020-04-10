I Am More Than Breath and Bone: Flicker of Hope – Christine Bolton

The hope that is

in my heart

cannot be stolen

or imprisoned

I may lose faith

from time to time

but it is always there

It is who I am

and what defines me

Others can

steal my heart

and my soul

Rob me

of my dignity

and self esteem

Break my spirit

But that flicker

of hope can always

be kindled

It is the eternal flame

that drives me

It cannot be taken

away from me

for I am more

than breath and bone

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart