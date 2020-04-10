I Am More Than Breath and Bone: Flicker of Hope – Christine Bolton

The hope that is
in my heart
cannot be stolen
or imprisoned
I may lose faith
from time to time
but it is always there
It is who I am
and what defines me
Others can
steal my heart
and my soul
Rob me
of my dignity
and self esteem
Break my spirit
But that flicker
of hope can always
be kindled
It is the eternal flame
that drives me
It cannot be taken
away from me
for I am more
than breath and bone
Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©
You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart