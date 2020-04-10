Sharing Our Truths: Self-Isolation – Jaya Avendel

I am hot and angry
Lost somewhere between crying and screaming.

I seek something to break
To fling a jar hard and
Watch its crystalline shine shatter
With this exile as I
Slowly dissolve into a pile of bones
Cracked without hope.

I thought myself strong and so
I am as my will keeps me here
Nerves breaking with each passing glance at the freedom
Rippling in the foam on the river.

In a broken mirror I see myself
Until the fragments merge and my soul flies wild strong.

Jaya Avendel is a writer living in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, where she dips her pen into the inkwell of fantasy and prose. She writes at Nin Chronicles

