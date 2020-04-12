SHARING OUR TRUTHS: Quarantine Diary Day 12 – Pallavi

Today I broke down

cried

Today the screeching breaks on earth seemed loudest

today the distance between me and my loved ones seemed widest

today I broke down

A news from home, not so fine

a loved one didn’t make it to the other side

her family alone with tears unwiped

her life uncelebrated with memories uncoiled

So today I broke down

in the shadows of blaring silence and deep despondency

Today Mother Earth seems brutish

Today my faith feels weakest

so today I mourn

I cry

I break down

Tomorrow, maybe my belief will resurrect

My strength, be redefined

My will to carry on, be redeemed

Tomorrow I will do the difficult

but today it seems impossible

so today… I break down!

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts