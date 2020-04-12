SHARING OUR TRUTHS: Quarantine Diary Day 12 – Pallavi

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

Today I broke down
cried
Today the screeching breaks on earth seemed loudest
today the distance between me and my loved ones seemed widest
today I broke down

A news from home, not so fine
a loved one didn’t make it to the other side
her family alone with tears unwiped
her life uncelebrated with memories uncoiled
So today I broke down
in the shadows of blaring silence and deep despondency

Today Mother Earth seems brutish
Today my faith feels weakest
so today I mourn
I cry
I break down

Tomorrow, maybe my belief will resurrect
My strength, be redefined
My will to carry on, be redeemed
Tomorrow I will do the difficult
but today it seems impossible
so today… I break down!

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s