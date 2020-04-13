Sharing Our Truths: Social distancing and staying home – Georgiann Carlson

social distancing
making the gap between us
wider
no touching
wash your hands
locked down
sanitized
cut off from each other
in an effort
to stop the virus
from spreading
a necessary step
to save lives
and reduce the
number of cases
an attempt to stop
our health care system
from crashing
a way to save First Responders
staying home
is the least we can do
when others
are putting their lives on the line
every single day
staying home
is the only weapon we have
do it
for as long as it takes
