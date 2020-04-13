Sharing Our Truths: Social distancing and staying home – Georgiann Carlson

social distancing

making the gap between us

wider

no touching

wash your hands

locked down

sanitized

cut off from each other

in an effort

to stop the virus

from spreading

a necessary step

to save lives

and reduce the

number of cases

an attempt to stop

our health care system

from crashing

a way to save First Responders

staying home

is the least we can do

when others

are putting their lives on the line

every single day

staying home

is the only weapon we have

do it

for as long as it takes

