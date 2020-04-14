Sharing Our Truths: Love in the times of covid – Punam

He longingly gazes at her

a half smile slowly making its way to his lips

his bourbon eyes caress her lovingly

dropping feather light kisses everywhere

his face a template of passion

shapes raging fire within her

his sighs, a sweet torture for her soul

encouraging her to surrender shamelessly

he croons her favourite love song

melting her heart completely

but she steels herself just in time

before she forgets the self imposed isolation

a lesson they could scarce afford to forget

“Just hold my hands”, he whispers beseechingly

she shakes her fist at him

angry and amused at the same time

“Let’s collaborate on this one from afar”, she intones slyly

“I’ll pass your enticing invitation

for I don’t want to encourage quietus

meet you, I will, after the worst is over!

till then, look within and let’s love remotely!”

Punam is a stay at home wife and mom, who also writes for textbooks. Her poems have been published by the Tuck Magazine, Down in the Dirt Magazine, Free Verse Revolution, Spillwords and Indian Periodical. She blogs as paeansunplugged on WordPress.